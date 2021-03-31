11-year-old girl missing in Sumter Co. last seen without shoes near Shaw AFB

Jozanna Quezada is 5-feet tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: SCSO)
By Laurel Mallory | March 31, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 9:54 AM

STATEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A little girl is missing in Sumter County and police need the public’s help to find her.

Jozanna Quezada, 11, was last seen Tuesday around 6 p.m. at the corner of Edgehill and Raccoon roads in Stateburg. That’s near the northwest side of Shaw Air Force Base, outside of Sumter.

Deputies said the 11-year-old left her home on nearby Sans Souci Road around 5:30 p.m. that night.

Jozanna is 5-feet tall and about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray, elbow-length T-shirt with pink stripes and no shoes.

Anyone who sees Jozanna or knows where she is should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m., March 31 Deputies are continuing the search for Jozanna. We have multiple teams searching the area...

Posted by Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Sumter, SC) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

