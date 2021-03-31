‘We have lost a legend.’ Longtime Charlotte high school football coach died Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Jim Oddo, the man who built the Charlotte Catholic football dynasty, died Wednesday morning. He had been put into hospice care earlier in the week.
Oddo started at Catholic in 1973 and won 358 games and three state championships. He retired in 2014 after 14 straight winning seasons and four straight trips to the N.C. Western Regional championship game.
In his final four seasons, Oddo’s teams were 52-7.
At Catholic, Oddo’s teams won NCHSAA state championships in 1977, 2004, 2005.
“That’s an icon of Charlotte high school coaching,” said former Charlotte Latin football coach Larry McNulty, 74. McNulty retired after the 2017-18 school year. “Jim and I had a great relationship. I really respected the way he coached his kids. And I respected the toughness his teams always displayed. His kids were always very physical and that’s who we wanted to pattern ourselves after. We had some great games, and I always enjoyed him. He was a lot of fun. Win, lose or draw, he was a gentleman after every game. We got along great.”
Funeral arrangements are not yet available.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
