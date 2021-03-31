‘We have lost a legend.’ Longtime Charlotte high school football coach died Wednesday

“That’s an icon of Charlotte high school coaching,” said former Charlotte Latin football coach Larry McNulty, 74. McNulty retired after the 2017-18 school year. “Jim and I had a great relationship. I really respected the way he coached his kids. And I respected the toughness his teams always displayed. His kids were always very physical and that’s who we wanted to pattern ourselves after. We had some great games, and I always enjoyed him. He was a lot of fun. Win, lose or draw, he was a gentleman after every game. We got along great.”