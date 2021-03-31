VACCINE TEAM: What are COVID-19 vaccine risks for people with cardiac conditions?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What are the risks of getting vaccinated for those with underlying health conditions?
Douglas asked:
What are the risks of COVID-19 vaccine for people with cardiac conditions?
The CDC says the vaccines are not a risk for cardiac patients, instead the vaccines are essential.
People with heart conditions are at much higher risk of severe cases of COVID-19 with many more complications.
So, the CDC’s advice for heart patients is “do not delay.”
