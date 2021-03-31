VACCINE TEAM: Should you take Benadryl before your second shot?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Side effects are possible with the COVID-19 vaccine.
So, viewers are asking WBTV’s Vaccine Team if you can take something beforehand to ease those side effects.
Anna asked:
“I broke out in hives and a rash with the first Pfizer vaccine dose. Should I take a Benadryl before I take the second shot?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says No.
You should not try to take medications to try to prevent reactions.
You can take antihistamines and over-the-counter medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects, but not before.
