VACCINE TEAM: How can I find the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before travelling?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We got a question from a viewer who wanted to locate places administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: “I’m travelling soon and want to be fully vaccinated. How can I find the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine?”
Because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot, many people would prefer it. However, supplies are limited.
Most doses shipped to the Carolinas are going to smaller pharmacies, as opposed to larger vaccination clinics.
But the Vaccine Team found a web site where you can search for specific vaccines by brand.
The website VACCINEFINDER.ORG lets you choose which vaccine you’re looking for, in this case, we chose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You enter your zip code and it allows you to choose how far you’re willing to travel to get the vaccine. We put in 10 miles.
We entered Mint Hill’s zip code and found pharmacies within our parameters were currently out of stock.
The website is provided by Children’s Hospital of Boston and supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And is updated daily. So as supplies come in, that will be reflected in your search.
Keep in mind, you can’t use vaccinefinder.org to make appointments or get medical advice. But it will steer you in the right direction if you are looking for a specific vaccine.
This site is helpful for many reasons. As both the Carolinas allow people 16 and older to get the vaccine, you can use this tool to find which clinics provide the Pfizer vaccine. Currently, that is the only vaccine approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those 16 years and older.
