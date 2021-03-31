Under SAVE LIVES ACT Salisbury VA to Offer COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, spouses, and caregivers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury VA Health Care System will implement the SAVE LIVES Act on April 1. This will allow the medical center to vaccinate veterans regardless of enrollment status so long as they have an other than dishonorable military discharge, their spouses, and caregivers.
Spouses and caregivers will need to walk into their facility of choice and register with the Eligibility Department before receiving a vaccination appointment.
Salisbury Health Care System has all three vaccines available from which to choose. Please ask the VA facility you select which vaccines they have available.
“We are excited to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a larger group of people,” said Director Joseph Vaughn. “We’re going to do anything we can to help end this pandemic and I feel the SAVE LIVES Act is a big step toward that goal.”
Spouses and caregivers do not need to be accompanied by a veteran in order to register. They should, however, be able to provide the veteran’s social security number. Should an appointment need to be rescheduled, please contact the Call Center at (800) 706-9126.
