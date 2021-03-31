Three arrested in shooting that injured 7-year-old in Charlotte, CMPD chief says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests were made in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old girl in northwest Charlotte, CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday during a community conversation at Hoskins Avenue Baptist Church.
A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after she was shot during a shootout outside of a northwest Charlotte apartment complex.
Police said Tuesday that the girl was in stable condition.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Marble Street.
“This is not the first time I have stood in front of you to talk to you about an innocent child being struck by gunfire,” said Brian Foley, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “I cannot tell you how disappointing it is to me that we have to continue to do this kind of reporting to you on this consistent basis in our community.”
Police said the initial investigation indicates that people were shooting at each other in the apartment complex parking lot, and at least one round struck the girl.
Police have not released any other information.
This shooting is only a mile from where two minors, a 14 and 15-year-old, were seriously hurt in a shooting earlier in the day on Hovis Road.
Police believe the two shootings are connected.
Check back with wbtv.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.