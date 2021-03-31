Sex offender faces third charge for failing to follow address requirements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All registered sex offenders in North Carolina are required to keep a current address on file with the sheriff’s office in the county where they live. If they fail to do so, they can be charged with a crime. A Salisbury man, registered as a sex offender since 2013, has now been charged for the third time for failing to notify the Rowan Sheriff of a change of address.