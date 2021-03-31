Sex offender faces third charge for failing to follow address requirements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All registered sex offenders in North Carolina are required to keep a current address on file with the sheriff’s office in the county where they live. If they fail to do so, they can be charged with a crime. A Salisbury man, registered as a sex offender since 2013, has now been charged for the third time for failing to notify the Rowan Sheriff of a change of address.
Terry Lee Bostic, Jr., was charged on Tuesday with failure to notify of an address change. The most recent address on file for Bostic was at 519 E. Cemetery Street in Salisbury. Deputies were told that Bostic had moved out two weeks ago. When a deputy went to that address, he confirmed that Bostic was no longer living there.
According to the report, Bostic had recently told members of his church that he was no longer a sex offender. State records show that Bostic was convicted on taking indecent liberties in 2012 after being charged by Salisbury Police. When sentenced, he was required to remain on the sex offender registry for a minimum of 10 years.
Bostic was jailed under a bond of $1500. Records show he has been charged two other times for failing to notify the Rowan Sheriff of a change of address.
