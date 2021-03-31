Salisbury police officer charged in fraud investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer in Salisbury has been charged in a fraud investigation, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
Salisbury Police officer Takeo Gill turned himself in on charges of felonious insurance fraud, obtaining property under false pretenses and application fraud stemming from a motor vehicle accident. He currently is on administrative leave with pay.
Gill, who is assigned to Patrol Team Charlie, has been a probationary member of the police department since July 2020. New officers remain in an initial probationary employment status for one year.
SPD says it is fully cooperating with the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations (NCDICI) in their investigation.
