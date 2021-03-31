Police seek armed robber from Captain D’s in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a northeast Charlotte restaurant.
Officers released surveillance photos and have asked the public for help identifying the man involved.
The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. on February 20 at a Captain D’s on Freedom Drive.
Police said that during the course of a business transaction, a man showed a deadly weapon and demanded property from the business employee.
He was then last seen running behind the business toward Freedom Drive.
The armed robber was described as a thin Black male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark-colored bandana, and flip flops.
CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit asks anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured below to call 911.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
