Palmer Foundation Donation helps keep Rowan-Cabarrus Community College at the forefront of Advanced Manufacturing education

“This generous donation from the Palmer Foundation supports our partnership with the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council to prepare students in our community and beyond with the skills they need to work in computer-driven, data-intensive jobs in the advanced manufacturing industry,” said Craig Lamb, Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Continuing Education. “Rowan-Cabarrus is pleased to grow our relationship with MSSC to become a Master Training Center. As the largest provider of MSSC Certified Production Technicians in North Carolina, this is the next step in our movement to prepare the next generation of manufacturing workers.”