Minor seriously hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor was taken to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday evening in northwest Charlotte.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Marble Street.
The minor suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police have not released any other information.
This shooting is only a mile from where two minors were seriously hurt in a shooting earlier in the day on Hovis Road.
