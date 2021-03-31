Minor seriously hurt in shooting in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | March 30, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 8:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor was taken to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday evening in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Marble Street.

The minor suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released any other information.

This shooting is only a mile from where two minors were seriously hurt in a shooting earlier in the day on Hovis Road.

