Man shot in Salisbury, refuses to give details to police

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a man who was shot several times refuses to help them with their investigation to try and find the culprit.
According to the report, the 32-year-old man called 911 after he was shot just before 2:30 am on Tuesday morning. When police arrived, they found the man and determined that he had been shot several times in front of an apartment in the 800 block of E. Lafayette Street. The man was driven by ambulance to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Police say the man refused to answer any questions about the incident and would not give a description of the person who shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.
