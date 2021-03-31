Man jailed under $300K bond after deputies find gun, meth, cocaine and DMT lab in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail under a $300,00 bond after deputies found a gun and several different drugs like crystal meth, cocaine, LSD and a DMT lab in Rowan County, North Carolina.
On Tuesday, March 30, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Russell Austin for numerous narcotics and weapons violations.
The arrests came after a three-month investigation when concerned citizens said Austin had been shooting guns at his homee at all hours of the day and night and in an unsafe manner.
Austin, a convicted felon, is banned from owning or possessing guns.
On Tuesday, surveillance of Austin’s home was conducted and Austin was stopped in traffic. During the road-side investigation a probable cause search was conducted.
Austin was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, crystal meth, cocaine, LSD, and Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogenic drug.
A search warrant was then executed on Austin’s home on County Ridge Road in Rockwell.
During the search, numerous items were located including a gun, ammunition, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, crystal meth, DMT, and a DMT lab where deputies say Austin was processing and making DMT.
Austin was charged with the following:
- Two counts of felony possession Schedule 1
- Felony possession methamphetamine
- Felony possession cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell and distribute LSD
- Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and store drugs
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Manufacture Schedule 1
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Austin received a $300,000 secured bond, and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. The investigation continues and additional charges may be applied.
The investigation included numerous agencies including the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.
