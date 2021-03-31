Good Question: I’m vaccinated, now what?

“What we do know now is that all the current vaccines are excellent at preventing severe COVID-19 disease and death,” Dr. Janies said. “This is the time to seek a vaccine as soon as you are eligible when it’s advised by your physician if you have health concerns about vaccination. So, in theory, we shouldn’t expect some of these pretty restrictive guidelines about travel and big gatherings. We shouldn’t expect those to get loose until we reach that herd immunity threshold.”