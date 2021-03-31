Good Question: Can I still get COVID-19 between vaccine doses?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, viewers are asking Good Question about the probability of still getting the virus in between shots.
Cheri asks:
“I have had my first vaccine shot and now I’ve come in contact with someone who has COVID. Can I still get it even though I’ve had my first shot?
The short answer is yes.
None of the COVID-19 vaccines provide 100 percent protection, so there is still a chance you could get COVID even after you get both doses.
If you’ve only had one dose of the vaccine, the likelihood of you getting COVID is higher.
That’s because you only get partial protection after one dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
A new CDC study just came out this week about the efficacy.
It followed nearly 4,000 healthcare workers, first responders and frontline workers who had been vaccinated between December 13 and March 13.
The CDC found one dose of Pfizer or Moderna is 80 percent effective at preventing infections.
It found that getting two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna is 90 percent effective at preventing infections.
But the FDA has said it worries this will make people think they only need one dose.
The FDA told CNBC this week it’s so important to get both doses because it appears the protection actually lasts longer if you get two shots.
The timing of this also plays into it.
The vaccines do not give you immunity immediately.
The CDC says it takes about 14 days after each dose for its full efficacy.
If you have a Good Question, send it to us. We’ll try to get you an answer. Use the hashtag #OYSTonight on Twitter or email GoodQuestion@wbtv.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.