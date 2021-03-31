First Alert: Showers and thunderstorms today, cold temps to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Day, as showers and a few thunderstorms develop in advance of a strong cold front.
Most of the rain through the midday hours will be spotty and non-severe, but a few thunderstorms this afternoon may pack a little punch, especially in neighborhoods along and south/east of I-85.
As the rain slowly tapers down tonight, colder air will sweep in and there will likely be a small accumulation of ice and snow in the higher elevations of the mountains Thursday morning. In advance of today’s front, we’ll make another run up into the lower 70s.
Thursday will offer drier but much colder conditions, with mostly sunny skies, a chilly breeze and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Two more First Alerts have been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning as cold temperatures below 32° are forecast all across the WBTV viewing area and with the concern for frost and a freeze both nights, you will need to protect sensitive plants from the unseasonably cold conditions.
Good Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with cool afternoon readings rebounding to the middle 50s.
Saturday morning will start off with a frost and/or freeze, with morning temperatures near 32°, but under sunny skies, high temperatures will jump up to the middle 60s.
Following a 7am sunrise with cold temps in the upper 30s, Easter Sunday is looking pleasant with sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 70s.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
