First Alert for rain today - then the chill takes over!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -For the rest of the evening, we have the possibility of showers and even a few thunderstorms.
The biggest concern would be for gusty winds but even an isolated tornado warning wouldn’t be out of the question for our eastern and South Carolina counties.
Temperatures fall tonight and could lead to snow showers for the mountains.
It shouldn’t amount to much because your ground has been so warm. However, don’t be surprised if you see it falling.
After that, starting tomorrow, we will start to see dry weather for a while.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the mid-50s.
The problem will be the nights.
As temperatures for most of us fall to or below freezing, frost could be an issue on Friday and Saturday mornings.
Don’t forget to protect your plants!
By Saturday, we will head back to the 60s for highs.
Easter Sunday will be even warmer. We will reach the low 70s and rain shouldn’t slow you down.
For next week, temperatures will climb each day.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. We could hit 80 degrees by Wednesday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
