FIRST ALERT: Localized flooding threatens Carolinas as more rain moves in Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re under a First Alert through the remainder of the day as a cold front drives rain and thunderstorms into the WBTV viewing area.
Some storm cells may produce damaging wind gusts and hail up one inch in diameter. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either, but chances are low with this round of wet weather.
Localized flooding could also cause problems in neighborhoods where the ground is soaked, and rain continues to fall. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 8 p.m.
Heavy rain will transition to snow in the mountains overnight. Some ridgetops could receive between 2 and 3 inches of snowfall while only a dusting in anticipated in the population centers of Boone, Blowing Rock, and Jefferson. Even without snow covering the ground, strongly northwesterly winds and cold air will send wind chill values into the teens and lower 20s by Thursday morning.
Across the Foothills and Piedmont, rain chances will decrease late tonight as drier air infiltrates the area going into tomorrow. The air will be dry and unseasonably “cold,” therefore high temperatures will fall from the lower 70s today to the mid 50s tomorrow in Charlotte.
A First Alert is in effect for both Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures will fall below freezing in every neighborhood across the WBTV viewing area. Expect freeze warnings to be issued within the next 36 hours.
Highs will remain below average in the mid 50s Friday before the entrance of warmer air sends temperatures into the 60s Saturday and into the lower 70s Sunday.
Despite the chilly start, the Easter holiday weekend will be dry and sunny. The calm and quiet trend is expected to continue the workweek ahead.
Jonathan Stacey
