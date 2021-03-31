COVID-19 vaccine demand outweighs supply as eligibility expands to rest of Group 4 in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, people in the rest of Group 4 in North Carolina became eligible to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
This includes some essential worker groups not included in Group 3, including financial services and public works sectors.
It also includes college students living in dorms or other congregate settings.
However, as more people are becoming eligible, some people in earlier groups are still struggling to find an appointment.
“It always feels like you’re playing a non-winning game,” Hickory resident Serena Killian told WBTV. “Like, you can’t get ahead.”
Killian works in the deli at Walmart in Hickory, meaning she became eligible for the shot almost a month ago.
“I’ve looked around at the Walgreens and the CVS in our area and I just can’t get in anywhere,” Killian said.
Killian is not alone.
Tryon Medical Partners CEO Dr. Dale Owen said he is still vaccinating people in Group 1.
“We still have a lot of people over 70, I saw a lady today who was 93, who needed the vaccine and hadn’t been able to get it yet,” Dr. Owen said. “So there’s a lot of pent-up demand still.”
Despite that demand, eligibility is expanding.
On Wednesday 1,200 UNC Charlotte students got their first doses on campus.
“It wasn’t really a question, I wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” one student told WBTV.
So does Killian, so WBTV’s Caroline Hicks showed her a new way of looking.
Instead of just checking in her home of Catawba County, a search on the health group StarMed’s site shows open slots in Iredell County.
She scored an appointment for Thursday.
Now she hopes others who are losing hope, keep trying too.
“I’m gonna be right there,” she said. “I’m so excited. I’m so ready to go!”
StarMed is offering appointments across the state including in Iredell, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties.
Click here to sign up.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.