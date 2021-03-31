Body of father who tried to save son recovered in N.C. river

(Source: WITN)
March 31, 2021

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they have recovered the body of a missing father, two days after his son was found in the Neuse River in North Carolina.

Search crews in Wayne County found the body of Sterling Holman just before noon, a week after his son fell in the river. The father jumped in the water in an attempt to save Braylin Holman last Wednesday night.

The two, along with a seven-year-old brother, had been fishing at the Goldsboro Boat Ramp.

The five-year-old’s body was recovered Monday afternoon.

Both bodies were found between the boat ramp and the U.S. 117 bridge, which are less than a half-mile apart.

Search and rescue crews from at least four counties helped with the search and recovery of the father and son.

