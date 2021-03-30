UNC Charlotte urges student vaccinations, not required for in-person classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As colleges consider requiring students to get vaccinated before returning to the classroom, a local university told WBTV they are not requiring it.
UNC-Charlotte officials say that while they are not requiring students to get vaccinated before returning to in-person learning, they urge students to receive their vaccine.
“UNC Charlotte is not requiring vaccines,” the university said in a statement. “We strongly recommend and urge all to get a vaccine when it is their turn.”
UNC Charlotte is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students as they become eligible for a dose on Wednesday.
College students who live in dorms or in apartments will then be eligible to receive the vaccine. All those over 16 years old will be eligible on April 7.
Rutgers is one of the universities that is requiring its students to receive the vaccine before returning to the classroom.
UNC Charlotte said it expects to be fully operational by the Fall semester.
Davidson College said they won’t require students to get vaccinated for in-person learning.
The main reason, according to college officials, is due to the interest shown by students to get the vaccine.
“Our students have demonstrated great interest in getting a COVID vaccine, in keeping with Davidson’s strong community culture, so we see no need at this point to require it,” Davidson College officials said.
Davidson College will be partnering with Atrium Health to hold a COVID vaccination clinic for students and faculty and staff, pending vaccine availability on campus on Thursday, April 1.
The college also is partnering with the Town of Davidson and the Mecklenburg County Health Department to hold a public vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Vance Athletic Center in the Baker Sports Complex.
The clinic will be open to the public, as well as campus. Details here.
Both clinics will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
