Two shot on same Charlotte street as two other shootings less than two weeks ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday on the same block where a man was shot with a 3-year-old child at his side nine days ago in northwest Charlotte.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on Hovis Road.
Officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One has life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what started the gunfire.
However, there were two shootings on the same street on March 21.
Police told WBTV a man was shot multiple times in a targeted attack. The police report shows that a three-year-old child was also there, but was uninjured.
Later on, a block away, there was another reported shooting.
Police have not said if the shootings are connected.
Check back with WBTV.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.