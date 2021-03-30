Two minors shot on same Charlotte street as two other shootings less than two weeks ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two minors were shot Tuesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to police.
This shooting happened in front of the Hope Mart on Hovis Road, on the same block where a man was shot with a 3-year-old child at his side nine days ago.
The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m.
Police said the shooter took off in a white Mercedes Benz. The minors are in stable condition, officials say.
Police have not said what started the gunfire.
However, there were two shootings on the same street on March 21.
Police told WBTV a man was shot multiple times in a targeted attack. The police report shows that a three-year-old child was also there, but was uninjured.
Later on, a block away, there was another reported shooting.
Police have not said if the shootings are connected.
