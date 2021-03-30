Quick action: California police officer saves life of 2-year-old on fentanyl

(WBTV) - A California family is relieved that a police officer was at the right place at the right time.
Officer Khamosh, a patrol officer for the Concord (Calif.) Police Department, saved the life of a 2-year-old child, who officials say got a hold of fentanyl.
The officer was frantically flagged down by a driver last week, and the officer found the child in the backseat had stopped breathing.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, the officer did life-saving measures, including chest compressions and CPR.
Police said the child was unresponsive and the officer could not find a pulse.
Just then, the mother told the officer the child got ahold of some fentanyl and needed Narcan, a drug used when a person is having a drug overdose.
Officer Khamosh administered two doses of Narcan and continued CPR, and the baby started breathing and thankfully gained consciousness.
The 2-year-old is now recovering at Children’s Hospital Oakland and is under the care of Child and Family Services.
The baby’s mother has been arrested and charged with child endangerment and possession of a narcotic.
“We are grateful the baby will survive this ordeal and for Officer Khamosh’s quick thinking,” the Concord Police Department said in a statement. “A reminder to our community, that Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and potent opioid.”
