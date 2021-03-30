Officers deploy stop sticks on I-85 to end pursuit of teen in pickup truck

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Salisbury Police Department who were assisting Rowan County deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with a chase on I-85 used stop sticks to bring the pursuit to an end.
The incident happened on Sunday morning just after 12:30. According to the report, that’s when a deputy spotted a white Ford 250 Super Duty pickup on Highway 152 East near one of the roundabouts and I-85. The deputy noticed that the tag was expired and attempted to stop the truck.
Deputies say the truck did stop, but as the deputy was walking up to the vehicle, the driver sped off down the ramp an onto I-85 heading north. The driver of the truck, identified only as a 17-year-old from Kannapolis, changed lanes several times, nearly hitting other cars. Speeds were in excess of 100 miles an hour.
The driver drove through a construction zone heading towards Salisbury. Salisbury police officers had placed two sets of stop sticks across the road ahead of the truck. The stop sticks will deflate tires when they are run over by a vehicle. In this case, deputies say the sticks worked perfectly, deflating tire on the truck as it kept going forward.
The truck slowed and came to a stop past exit 76. The driver got out, along with four passengers.
The driver was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, speeding in a work zone, and speeding. Bond was set at $2500.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.