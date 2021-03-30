Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - MARCH 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 29, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Source: Jared C. Tilton)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press) | March 30, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 12:56 AM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Joey Logano won NASCAR’s first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 with an overtime victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The track had been converted to dirt for an experimental event that, despite bobbles leading into the race, ultimately finished fairly trouble-free.

Even before Logano took the checkered flag, Bristol announced over the public address system that next year’s race would again be on dirt.

The track had issues through the weekend and the race was pushed to Monday because of flooding on the Bristol grounds.

