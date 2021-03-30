First Alert: Wet Wednesday followed by a sharp, cold snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with a nice, warm afternoon in the lower 70s.
We’ll stay dry and mild this evening before clouds thicken up overnight with lows only in the 50s.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day, as rain moves in and a few thunderstorms develop in advance of a strong cold front. There will likely be a small accumulation of snow in the higher elevations of the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as colder air moves into the region. In advance of Wednesday’s front, we’ll make another run up into the lower 70s.
Thursday will offer drier but much colder conditions, with mostly sunny skies, a chilly breeze and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Two more First Alerts have been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday morning as cold temperatures below 32° are forecast all across the WBTV viewing area and there’s a growing concern for frost and freeze both nights. If you have sensitive plants, you will need to try to protect them from the frost / freeze conditions.
Good Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with cool afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
Saturday morning will start off with a frost and/or freeze, with morning temperatures near 32°, but under sunny skies, high temperatures will rebound to the middle 60s.
After a cold morning in the upper 30s, Easter Sunday is looking pleasant with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
