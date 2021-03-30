First Alert for Wednesday rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a First Alert in place for Wednesday. Rain will be possible at any time.
There could be a few embedded afternoon thunderstorms toward the afternoon or evening.
As of now, the biggest threat looks to be from gusty winds with any thunderstorm. Highs will reach the low 70s again.
After the cold front moves through, it will get cold by Thursday morning.
In fact, there could be snow showers for the mountains. It shouldn’t amount to much, but people will likely at least see flakes. We will fall to the low 40s in Charlotte.
Both Thursday and Friday look nice as far as sun, but it will be chilly.
There’s a First Alert for the possibility of frost Friday morning and Saturday morning as temps get close to or below freezing. Highs will only reach the low to mid-50s.
We start to climb closer to normal on Saturday as we reach the low 60s.
We’ll be back in the low 70s on Easter. We should stay dry the whole weekend and into next week.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
