Family, boyfriend mourn 19-year-old S.C. woman killed in ‘road rage’ hit-and-run

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson County deputies are still looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run Saturday night. They’re releasing a photo of the truck they believe was involved in the crash that killed a 19-year-old woman.
The crash happened Saturday night just around 10:12 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 24, near Lakewood Lane.
Josephine ‘Josy’ Nunn, 19, was killed when deputies say a car hit her car, sending her vehicle into concrete barriers.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says Nunn was wearing her seatbelt and was trapped inside her car. She died at the scene.
The driver allegedly drove off.
Nunn’s family is now mourning her loss and begging for answers.
“I do want them to know what they did and pay for it,” Josephine’s mother Virginia Nunn said.
Nunn’s boyfriend was driving alongside her Saturday night in his own truck. He says he looked on in heartbreak as he watched the scene unfold.
“I was just sitting there looking,” Nunn’s boyfriend Ryan Gambrell said. “Couldn’t do nothing. Helpless.”
Gambrell says a car kept swerving and speeding past them aggressively.
