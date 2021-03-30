Democrats renew call for North Carolina to pass LGBT package

North Carolina Democratic lawmakers introduced a string of bills on Tuesday to provide greater protections for LGBTQ residents. (Source: Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By BRYAN ANDERSON | AP | March 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 3:10 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic lawmakers introduced a string of bills on Tuesday to provide greater protections for LGBTQ residents.

Advocacy groups and state lawmakers are pushing for a full repeal of House Bill 2.

They also want to eliminate a legal defense allowing perpetrators of crimes to blame a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity for their violent reaction.

Equality North Carolina and the Campaign for Southern Equality backed both pieces of legislation during a virtual news conference.

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature hasn’t previously shown much interest in advancing such proposals.

