Chester man wins $2 million with lottery ticket, largest prize offered on S.C. scratch-off

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man in Chester, S.C. recently made history when he won $2 million on a lottery ticket, the largest top prize ever offered on a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off.
The lucky winner bought the Colossal Cash ticket at the Khushi Food Mart on J A Cochran Bypass, then hid the $2,000,000 ticket in an encyclopedia for safekeeping.
He then waited a couple days before taking the ticket from the pages of that encyclopedia and driving to Columbia to cash it in.
“It hasn’t really sunk in,” he told lottery officials. “I haven’t slept much either.”
When asked if he now feels like a millionaire, the man replied “No, not at all.”
He hasn’t revealed any big plans for his winnings, instead saying he’s “going to take it slow and get some rest.”
The Chester winner overcame odds of 1 in 2,640,000 to win $2 million in the $2,000,000 Colossal Cash game. Two more top prizes remain in the game.
For more information on the $2,000,000 Colossal Cash Second-Chance Promotion, please visit sceducationlottery.com.
