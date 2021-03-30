Beloved R1 high school teacher, coach dies after battling COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher and coach at Dreher High School has lost his battle with COVID-19, the school said.
Mr. Damien Jackson, known as Coach Jack, died in the hospital Monday morning, Principal Kevin Hasinger wrote in a letter to the school community.
Jackson taught math to juniors and seniors, as well as serving as the football team’s offensive coordinator and the girl’s track and field coach.
“His positive attitude and love for Dreher will be sorely missed,” Hasinger said.
The principal sent a letter to parents to offer support after Jackson’s death. If any student needs additional support, parents can call the school’s counseling office at 803-253-7020.
