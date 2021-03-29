Warrants issued in connection with body of woman found in Rowan County

According to the report, On Tuesday, March 23, a resident of Waycross Drive was leaving home traveling down Alana Drive. Alana Drive is gravel drive, in the south eastern portion of Rowan County, off of Shuping Mill road near the Rowan & Cabarrus County Line. The passerby notice what he believed to be trash that had been dumped in the woods, about 20 feet off of Alana Drive. Upon closer inspection the individual noticed that what he had observed was the body of a woman.