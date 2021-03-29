UNC Charlotte to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students as they become eligible for a dose on Wednesday.
This expanded group includes students who live with others who aren’t their family members.
In partnership with the UNC System, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Atrium Health, UNC Charlotte will provide vaccinations for students through upcoming, on-campus clinics.
The first is scheduled for:
- Wednesday, March 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Student Activity Center, (Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine).
If you plan to receive the vaccine, you are encouraged to register as soon as possible as the supplies are limited. The deadline to register is 5 p.m., Monday, March 29.
