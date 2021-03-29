Skeletal remains found in wooded area in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | March 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 5:24 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skeletal remains of a person were found in a wooded area in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the recovery as a homicide.

The body was found just after 10:30 a.m. on Friendship Village Place.

The remains have not been identified.

It is going to the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. 

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

