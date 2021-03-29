Shots fired into West End Plaza in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after someone fired shots into a door at the West End Plaza on Sunday afternoon.
According to the report, three shots were fired into an entrance door near the former location of Belk. The door is marked for use by people working at the COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinic was not operating on Sunday.
The shots were fired between 4:00 pm and 4:20 pm on Sunday. A maintenance man heard the sound of glass breaking and went to investigate. When police arrived they picked up shell casings. One bullet went through the door into the mall, two others did no penetrate the glass.
The former Salisbury Mall on Jake Alexander Blvd. is occupied by county offices and some retail businesses. No injuries were reported.
On Monday a county employee said that a company was coming to replace the glass in the door.
