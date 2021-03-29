Police search for person attempting to kidnap girl in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking the public for help finding an attempted kidnapper in south Charlotte.
Officers say a person driving a charcoal gray Toyota Scion was seen approaching a juvenile girl around 11 a.m. Sunday on Thermal Road.
The car pulled up beside her and the person inside the car threatened to hurt her if she did not get into the car, according to police.
The girl ran away.
Police said the car was last seen on Monroe Road near Idlewild Road.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Bowers at 704-336-4185. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
