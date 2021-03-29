Pleasant start to the work week with a First Alert for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will diminish early tonight with clearing skies and cooler air returning overnight into Monday morning.
Monday morning will start off chilly with low temperatures around 40 degrees; so have a jacket before you head out the door Monday morning.
Monday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine, with a pleasant high temperature of 65 degrees.
Tuesday will be milder, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and a stray shower possible by late in the day.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day as widespread rain showers and a few storms develop, as a cold front moves through the region.
Some weather models hint at the chance for a little snow in the higher elevations of the mountains by Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as colder air moves into the region.
Wednesday high temperatures will warm back around 70 degrees.
Thursday will feature drier conditions with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies developing with cooler afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Thursday night into Friday morning will feature clear skies and cold temperatures with the potential for frost and freeze for Friday morning, as low temperatures cool at or below freezing for most of the WBTV viewing area. If you have sensitive plants, you will need to try to protect them from frost/freeze conditions.
Good Friday will feature plenty of sunshine for the afternoon with a cool afternoon high temperature of 55 degrees.
Saturday morning will start off with a frost and/or freeze with morning temperatures in the lower 30s with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and high temperatures in the lower 60s.
After a cold morning in the upper 30s, Easter Sunday is looking pleasant for the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
