N.C. Senator Thom Tillis announces cancer diagnosis, upcoming surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis says he has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will soon have surgery.
Tillis made the announcement via press release Monday morning, stating he will have surgery to treat prostate cancer next week. The Republican senator is 60 years old.
“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” Tillis wrote.
Tillis said the diagnosis was detected early during his annual physical. He said he never showed any symptoms, and stressed the importance of routine screenings.
“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he said. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”
The senator did not give any specifics as to when his surgery is taking place.
U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) released a statement just after Tillis’ announcement, mirroring the senator’s recommendations for regular screenings.
“Renee and I are thankful Senator Tillis caught his cancer early and are praying for a quick and full recovery,” said Rep. Hudson. “As a strong advocate for cancer screenings, I join with Sen. Tillis in encouraging everyone to follow cancer screening recommendations that help save lives every day.”
Tillis, who currently resides in Huntersville, has been representing N.C. in the Senate since 2015.
