Millions more across Carolinas to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Millions of more people across the Carolinas are expected to sign up for a vaccine as both states move forward with their rollout process.
On Wednesday, non-essential frontline workers and -- including students living in dorms -- will be eligible in North Carolina. In South Carolina, anyone 16 and up can sign up for a vaccine on the same day.
“Actually looking forward to just getting vaccinated. I tried to do research, that’s what I try to tell other people who are anti-vaccination,” said UNC-Charlotte junior Marice Raynor.
Raynor has two roommates living in off-campus student housing.
“Being around people, I don’t know, and right now being, a student, I am part-time Uber,” Raynor said. “So just even with that meeting people coming from different places, going different places, just to protect myself.”
In South Carolina, the change is expected to have an immediate impact.
“We were hearing that clinics were not filling, that appointments were being left untaken, yet we know that there are many other people that want and need the vaccine,” Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health, said last week.
This week at Bank of America Stadium, about 14,000 people are expected to get their second dose during a mass vaccination clinic starting Tuesday.
