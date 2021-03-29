Man’s repeated calls to 911 about the weather land him in jail

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local man’s repeated calls to 911 about the weather on Friday resulted in his arrest.
According to the report, David Lee Arey, Jr., 43, called 911 several times to report that “the sky being cloudy.” Arey was warned that he would be arrested if he didn’t stop making the calls. After another such call, deputies responded.
Arey was arrested in the 100 block of Pierce Drive in Salisbury just after 3:00 pm and charged with misuse of 911 emergency telephone system.
Arey remains in jail under a bond of $1000.
