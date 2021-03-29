Man accused of criminal sex conduct involving minor in York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are accusing a man of committing criminal sexual conduct with a minor in York, South Carolina.
On March 26, the York Police Department received a call from FBI Charlotte stating they received information that a minor from North Carolina was at a home in York with a man.
The allegation was described to consist of possible criminal sexual conduct between the man and the minor, and the FBI requested that YPD conduct a well-being check on the minor.
The minor was found at the home and taken to the York Police Department for further investigation.
The man, 47-year-old Joseph Frances Tippett, was arrested and taken to the York County Detention Center where he was charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree.
This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.