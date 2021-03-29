Kentucky adds 2,000-point scorer Kellan Grady from Davidson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster.
The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats. Grady is expected to graduate from Davidson in May and will be eligible to play next season for Kentucky under NCAA rules.
He was the Atlantic 10 Conference school’s sixth player to break 2,000 career points and averaged more than 17.1 points per game in all four seasons.
Grady shot 47% overall with 240 3-pointers at Davidson, making a career-best 38.2% from behind the arc last season.
