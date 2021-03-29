Homicide investigation underway in Chesterfield County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chesterfield County.
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday on Poplar Knob Lane in the Jefferson area. Deputies believe the homicide is domestic related.
A man was taken into custody and deputies say there is no threat to the community.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call deputies at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838 or the tip line at 843-287-0235.
