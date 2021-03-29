Floyd family attorney says defense trying to “assassinate” George Floyd’s character

Also on “CBS This Morning,” Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, thanked protesters who marched amid the coronavirus pandemic: “They put their lives on the line for what was right, and I want to thank them for that. ... We loved our brother. And a lot of people around the world love him. And you can see that by the way that people march around the nation. They’re not just doing this for anybody; they’re doing this for somebody who they know should still be here living and speaking right now with us.”