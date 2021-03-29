First dose vaccination appointments available in Rowan County for groups 1, 2, 3, and 4

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Appointment slots will be available beginning at 10 AM this morning for a vaccination clinic, which will be held on Thursday, April 1st at the West End Plaza from 1:15 pm- 6:00 pm. This clinic is for anybody in Groups 1, 2, 3 and 4, which now includes additional essential workers and people living in congregate settings such as student dormitories. A complete list of essential workers is available at NC DHHS’ Deeper Dive.
Please note that in response to our citizens’ differing work schedules and trying to meet the needs of our community, appointments will also be available later on today starting at 6:00 pm. By doing this, we can hopefully accommodate the need for those individuals who may work and who may not be able to make an appointment earlier in the day.
You can make an appointment by visiting our County’s First Dose Clinics webpage or you may call our COVID hotline at 980-432-1800 and push 1, when prompted. Please be aware that we do anticipate an increased call volume, so wait times may be much longer than normal. If at all possible, please try to make you appointment online to help reduce our call volume. Citizens without access to computers or internet may wish to visit their nearest Rowan Public Library location to utilize the free public Wi-Fi and computers. Please note that emails cannot be accepted as a way to schedule an appointment, so staff will be unable to help you and will have to redirect you to the webpage.
When making your appointment, please be aware that this clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to individuals 16 years and older. In addition to this, it is with the utmost importance that you make sure you are also available to receive your second vaccination on Wednesday, April 21st, when a second-dose clinic will be held at the West End Plaza. In order to help us be as efficient as we can, it is very important that everyone keep both vaccination appointments and to make sure that you do not vaccine shop for a second dose. If you can not keep your appointment, we ask that you please contact our Call Center staff at 980-432-1800 to cancel.
In addition to keeping your first and second appointments, we ask that you also make sure that you bring your insurance card with you to your appointment. Although the vaccinations are FREE and there is no direct costs to the individual; if you have insurance, we can file for administrative costs .
Thank you for your continued patience as we work towards ensuring that all Rowan County citizens that want a vaccine can receive it, while balancing vaccine supply and abiding by NCDHHS’ phased approach.
