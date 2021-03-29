First dose vaccination appointments available in Rowan County for groups 1, 2, 3, and 4

When making your appointment, please be aware that this clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to individuals 16 years and older. In addition to this, it is with the utmost importance that you make sure you are also available to receive your second vaccination on Wednesday, April 21st, when a second-dose clinic will be held at the West End Plaza. In order to help us be as efficient as we can, it is very important that everyone keep both vaccination appointments and to make sure that you do not vaccine shop for a second dose. If you can not keep your appointment, we ask that you please contact our Call Center staff at 980-432-1800 to cancel.