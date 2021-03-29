First Alerts take us from spring to winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are all over the place this week! For now, let’s enjoy the sun and seasonal temperatures.
Tonight will be cool as we fall to the upper 30s for lows. The sun will be out again on Tuesday as we head for the low 70s in the afternoon.
The next First Alert is for Wednesday. A chance for rain exists at any time. The chance for severe weather doesn’t appear to be that great but if there are any storms, the best timing would be in the afternoon with the heating of the day. We will reach the low 70s before a cold front moves through.
That cold front means business! By Thursday morning, we fall to the low 40s. The afternoon high on Thursday will only reach the low 50s. That’s with sun!
There are two more First Alerts for possible frost Friday and Saturday morning. It seems like we go through this every year. We warm up and then get a few chilly nights and frost. Lows will fall to or below freezing both Thursday and Friday night. You will want to protect any plants you want to save.
Good Friday will also be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Easter weekend will be a little milder. We should still be able to enjoy the sun. After a chilly start, highs will reach the low 60s on Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock.
