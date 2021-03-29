FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool before next round of rain arrives Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect the continuation of sunny skies through the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 60s.
Clear skies overnight will allow for another drop in temperatures going into Tuesday morning, so expect another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s.
Increasing clouds will gradually reduce the amount of sunshine we receive Tuesday. Despite mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, highs will top out in the lower 70s before falling to the 50s overnight.
A First Alert is in effect for Wednesday a cold front will drive another round of wet weather into the Carolinas. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be more common than not as the threat for severe weather is low.
A few light snow showers will fall across the mountains, mainly above 3,500 ft, late Wednesday into Thursday as northeasterly winds ushers in cooler air. Snowfall accumulation will be less than impressive especially the higher population centers like Boone and Blowing Rock.
Sunshine returns by mid-morning Thursday, but it won’t warm us up much. In fact, highs will be well-below average in the lower 50s.
Another First Alert has been issued for Friday morning as temperatures will drop below freezing across the entire region. An early April freeze is likely in the higher elevations with frost expected in the Charlotte Metro and the Piedmont.
Remember to download our free First Alert Weather app for real-time alerts and information specific to your area.
Highs will return to the 50s Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will move back to the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon and into the lower 70s by Easter Sunday afternoon under sustained sunshine and dry conditions.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.