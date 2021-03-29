FIRST ALERT: Midweek rain followed by cold temps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the weekend showers, we’ll be treated to a good deal of sunshine today along with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 60s.
Tuesday will start from near 40°, but we’ll enjoy a warmer afternoon near 70° under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible in western section late in the day or at night, though the bulk of the rain should hold off until Wednesday.
Wednesday is a First Alert Day, as widespread rain moves in and a few thunderstorms develop in advance of a strong cold front. Some weather models hint at the chance for a little snow in the higher elevations of the mountains by Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as colder air moves into the region, though any accumulation would be on the light side. In advance of Wednesday’s front, we’ll make another run up into the lower 70s.
Thursday will offer drier conditions, with mostly sunny skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
A second First Alert has been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning as cold temperatures below 32° are forecast all across the WBTV viewing area. As a result, there’s a growing concern for frost and freeze for Friday morning. If you have sensitive plants, you will need to try to protect them from the frost / freeze conditions.
Good Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with cool afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
Saturday morning will start off with a frost and/or freeze, with morning temperatures in the lower 30s, but under mostly sunny skies high temperatures will rebound to the middle 60s.
After a cold morning in the upper 30s, Easter Sunday is looking pleasant with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.